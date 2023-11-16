Watch: Fire breaks out in apartment at Laad Bazaar in Hyderabad

Hyderabad: Yet another fire accident occurred in Hyderabad. This time, minor fire broke out in an apartment in Laad Bazaar located near Charminar, Hyderabad.

The fire incident took place when the residents were away attending a marriage ceremony. It is speculated that the fire started from the balcony area, possibly caused by a cracker that had fallen from elsewhere.

No lives lost in fire accident in Hyderabad’s Laad Bazaar

Though the exact reason for the fire remains unclear, it resulted in a financial loss of 5-6 lakh. Fortunately, no lives were lost.

In response to the incident, a fire tender promptly arrived at the scene to extinguish the fire.

Fire accidents in residential buildings in Hyderabad

The fire accident in Laad Bazaar is the second such incident in a residential building in Hyderabad in one week. In the recent Bazarghat fire accident, nine lives were tragically lost.

In that instance, the fire, originating in a car garage on the ground floor, quickly spread to the upper floors, trapping apartment residents.

On Tuesday, a fire broke out near the newly constructed Anees ul Ghurba in Nampally, Hyderabad. Fortunately, no lives were lost in the incident.

Over six thousand fire accidents since 2019

Hyderabad has witnessed more than six thousand recorded fire accidents since 2019, claiming the lives of 46 individuals.

As revealed in an RTI reply to activist Kareem Ansari by the Telangana State Disaster Response and Fire Services Department, these incidents have caused damages exceeding Rs 120 crore in the city.

In response to the surge in fire accidents, authorities are actively working to raise awareness about fire safety in Hyderabad. Despite such attempts, fire accident took place at Laad Bazaar in Hyderabad.