Video: Fire breaks out beside Anees ul Ghurba in Hyderabad

Hyderabad: A fire has broken out near the newly constructed Anees ul Ghurba in Nampally, Hyderabad.

As per the details of the incident, laborers have ignited a bonfire close to a roadside auction area for scrap furniture. Unfortunately, the workers left the site without properly cooling the fire, leading to its spread and the subsequent ignition of nearby furniture.

According to a preliminary report, no one was injured in the fire accident.

Bazarghat fire incident

Recently, a fire accident took place in Bazarghat which has claimed the lives of nine people.

The accident took place in a four-storied residential building in Bazarghat, Hyderabad.

The fire, which broke out in a car garage on the ground floor, spread to the upper floors, trapping the residents of rental apartments.

Over six thousand fire accidents occurred in Hyderabad since 2019

More than six thousand fire accidents have been recorded in Hyderabad since 2019. In these accidents, 46 people have lost their lives.

According to an RTI reply to activist Kareem Ansari by the Telangana State Disaster Response and Fire Services Department, damages of over Rs 120 crore occurred due to these fire accidents in the city.

Following the fire accidents in Hyderabad, concerned authorities are making attempts to create awareness about fire safety. Despite such attempts, fire accident took place near Anees ul Ghurba in Hyderabad.