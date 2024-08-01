Watch: Gaza journalists protest recent killing of colleagues, remove press vests

A group of journalists in war-torn Gaza have staged a powerful protest against the killing of their colleagues Ismail al-Ghoul and Rami al-Rifi who were tragically assassinated in an Israeli airstrike on July 31.

On Thursday, August 1, the journalists publicly removed their press vests, signalling their disillusionment with the notion that these vests provide any real safeguard in the conflict zone.

The victims of Israeli aggression in Gaza, Al-Ghoul and al-Rifi were affiliated with the Al Jazeera news organisation. Both were targetted while reporting from the al-Shati refugee camp in Gaza.

Al-Ghoul known for his dedicated coverage of the humanitarian crisis in the region was particularly vocal about the challenges faced by journalists in Gaza. His death, alongside his cameraman Rami al-Rifi has sparked widespread condemnation from media organisations and others.

The protesting journalists said that Israel is targeting not only civilians but journalists as well which is unethical as per international laws. They said the dangerous environment in which journalists operate in Gaza has increasingly become a target of military aggression.

A protest at Al-Aqsa Hospital for fellow journalists to denounce the Israeli ccupation’s crime after it targeted journalists Ismail Al-Ghoul and Rami Al-Rifi.



We do not need a protective vest for the press anymore, because the Israeli deliberately kills journalists via: Nahed… pic.twitter.com/nrx2QD0bsX — Gaza Notifications (@gazanotice) July 31, 2024

Meanwhile, Al Jazeera has condemned the attack as “targeted assassination” and called for accountability for the loss of their journalists.

Absolutely heartbreaking to watch @Hind_Gaza report on the killing of her colleagues Ismail al-Ghoul and Rami al-Rifi in an Israeli strike. Solidarity with her, their families and everybody at Al Jazeera. pic.twitter.com/INL09fLkel — Barry Malone (@malonebarry) July 31, 2024

Last week, Israel killed at least five journalists among the dozens of Palestinians in the Gaza Strip in the past 24 hours.

More than once, the Gaza government media office and human rights organizations have alleged that the Israeli forces have been targeting Palestinian journalists since the start of the war in Gaza to prevent them from reporting its “crimes” in the region.

Since October 7, Israeli forces have been waging a devastating war on the Gaza Strip, leaving at least 38,098 deaths and over 87,700 injured, causing massive infrastructure destruction and an unprecedented humanitarian catastrophe.

Israel has continued its offensive on Gaza since October 7, following a Hamas attack, despite a UN Security Council (UNSC) resolution requesting a ceasefire.