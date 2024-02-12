Watch: Heavy rain, lightning and golf-ball-sized hailstones in UAE

Abu Dhabi: Residents in the United Arab Emirates (UAE) on Monday morning, February 12, woke up to heavy rainfall, thunder, lightning and hailstones.

Photos and videos circulated on social media platforms showed hailstones, similar to the size of golf balls, dropping in some parts of Abu Dhabi covering the cityscape in white.

In one of the videos shared on Instagram by storm.ae, an individual is seen enduring heavy hail as he struggles to secure his protective gear.

Another video showcases a snowman figure made out of hailstones by children in UAE.

Several roads and roundabouts were flooded in the country following the intense morning rainfall.

The National Center of Meteorology (NCM) has issued an orange weather alert for unstable conditions in the UAE, with rain clouds expected to persist until 6 pm today.

The NCM reports unstable weather due to an upper air depression, cold air mass, westerly air currents, and various West-flowing clouds.

The Ministry of Human Resources and Emiratisation (MoHRE) on Sunday, February 11, urged employers to offer flexible working arrangements to ensure employee safety amid the challenging weather conditions.

Government departments, schools, and federal higher education institutions will operate remotely, while private companies and schools have been granted flexibility in doing so.

The public is advised to rely on official sources for weather updates and to follow safety guidelines to avoid road accidents.