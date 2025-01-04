Watch: Helmetless cop stopped for violations in Andhra

Two videos of police checking in the southern states of India have surfaced online, which have conversations in the online media space, with one video from Vijayawada of Andhra Pradesh, where a police officer stops another cop for not obeying traffic rules and another from Kerala where motorbikes were booked even after them speeding off while hiding the number plates.

In a gesture to prove everyone is equal under the law, an Andhra Pradesh police officer, during a helmet checking stopped a fellow police officer and fined him for riding a motorbike without wearing a helmet.

“Are there special rules for you? I am going to report to the CP (commissioner),” the police officer is heard in the video.

The police officer also reprimanded a woman who was driving wearing a pair of sunglasses and a scarf.

In the same video, two senior citizens without helmets were also stopped by the police officer who demanded they not be fined considering their age, the police officer criticized them for the ‘wisdom’ that they have gained with ageing.



This #Vijayawada police officer's gesture of fining a cop for riding without helmet is nice.

But, his comment on an elderly person's (he himself is acknowledging his age) GNANAM is not fine. His duty is to book a case & impose fine but, certainly not to insult any.#AndhraPradesh pic.twitter.com/yNDYjA8JAT — P Pavan (@PavanJourno) January 3, 2025

Not stopping at police check, no problem, challan will be made

Another video that recently went viral shows a moment during a routine check done by the Motor Vehicle Department of the Kerala Police. Two men are seen speeding off on their motorbikes while the pillion rider hides the motorbike’s numberplate.

In Kerala, both the pillion and the rider must wear helmets while riding a motorcycle. In the viral video, both men were seen without helmets. Their efforts to not be caught by the police turned futile when the police officer took out his Samsung Galaxy S 24 Ultra mobile phone’s camera, which is known for its zooming capability.

As the bike riders thought they were safe after they passed a certain distance, the pillion rider took the hands off of the number plate, the police vehicle inspector Vijesh V, who stood steadily clicked the duo’s bike number plate as if he was a long-range sniper.

He was seen with a smile as his colleagues asked “Did you get them?” to which he replied “Yes I got them,” and registered a challan.