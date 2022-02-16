Watch: Hijabi students in Bijapur now denied entry into class

Vijaypura: After Karnataka high court ruling against hijab in educational institutions until its final order, colleges are not allowing hijab-wearing students’ entry into classrooms.

In a video that was shared on social media, hijab-clad students can be seen talking with the principal of the college located in Vijaypura (also known as Bijapur), Karnataka. They claimed that no message was posted in the college WhatsApp group regarding the hijab.

On the other hand, the principal said that he cannot allow hijab-wearing students into the class due to the high court order.

#Hijab wearing students is having a standoff with college principal in #Vijayapura #Karnataka over allowing them inside classes. They argue no message came in college #WhatsApp group about no hijab.Principal says- he is following HC order.They have exams 2day #KarnatakaHijabRow pic.twitter.com/Q8DRhvQRWG — Imran Khan (@KeypadGuerilla) February 16, 2022

Hijab controversy spreads to MP, Puducherry

Hijab row which began in Udupi District of Karnataka has spread to Puducherry and Madhya Pradesh.

In Madhya Pradesh, Agrani Government Autonomous PG College in Datia district on Monday issued a circular asking students to avoid wearing ‘religion-specific’ attire. This circular was issued after saffron-shawl-clad youngsters protested against two students who were wearing hijab inside college premises.

Hindutva Criminals harassing Hijabi muslim girls & raised the slogans of JSR. (Datia Madhya Pradesh)

Later the college principal imposed a ban on wearing Hijab.

Majority is rotten to its stinking core. pic.twitter.com/k33u64Qj1R — Mohammed Habeeb Ur Rehman (@Habeebinamdar) February 15, 2022

Last week, the hijab row was triggered in Puducherry after a government school in Ariyankuppam stopped a Muslim girl from attending the class wearing hijab.

Later, SFI activists reached the school to enquire about the incident. They alleged that the student has been wearing a hijab for the last three years.

However, the school authorities claimed that the student used to wear the hijab only till she reach the school premises, and now, she attended the classes wearing it.

Karnataka hijab controversy

The hijab row started last month after hijab-wearing students of Udupi Government Pre-University College were denied permission to attend classes.

Later, the students went on protest refusing to attend classes without hijab. The issue became a controversy and spread to other districts, leading to tension and even violence.