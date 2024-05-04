Watch: Hindu priest garlands Owaisi during campaign in Hyderabad

Hyderabad: As the political fervour intensifies in the heart of Hyderabad ahead of the Lok Sabha elections, an exemplary moment of communal harmony was witnessed during AIMIM chief Asaduddin Owaisi’s campaign rally in the Malakpet assembly constituency.

In a gesture of unity amidst diversity, AIMIM chief and Hyderabad LS candidate Asaddudin Owaisi was greeted by Hindu priests who garlanded him during his door-to-door campaign on Saturday, May 4.

The symbolic act, witnessed by supporters and onlookers alike, served as a reminder of the inclusive ethos that transcends religious boundaries in the bustling city of Hyderabad.

As Owaisi traversed through the streets, engaging with constituents and reaffirming his allegiance to the community, the Hindu priest’s gesture echoed the sentiment of coexistence and mutual respect.

