Watch: How to get every drop of ketchup out of its bottle; hack goes viral

When a piece of content combines utility and problem-solving, it has a strong potential of going viral.

A hack to extract every drop of ketchup out of its bottle has gone viral on social media.

A video on Instagram surprised the audience by offering innovative solutions to common issues.

Casey Rieger, a prominent content creator and producer based in Los Angeles, recently unveiled a clever ‘life hack’ involving a bottle of ketchup.

“OK, I saw someone do this on TikTok, and I thought it was genius. So, I’m going to give it a try,” she said at the start of her 24-second video, which was uploaded on her Instagram page on August 30.

“You know when you want the last bit of ketchup-and most people hit it on their palm,” Rieger continued.

She held the ketchup bottle from its base and spun her left arm in an anticlockwise motion seven times. The centrifugal force pushed the ketchup down the bottleneck, making it easier to dispense.

“How cool is that, right? How cool is that?” she asked her followers.

Rieger’s instructional video received more than 50,000 views, over 2000 likes, and numerous comments on Instagram.