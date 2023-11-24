Watch: Hyderabad can become ‘Bhagyanagar’ in 30 mins, says Himanta Biswa Sarma

Hyderabad: Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma has asserted that Hyderabad could be renamed ‘Bhagyanagar’ within 30 minutes if Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) is elected in the upcoming Telangana Assembly polls.

The BJP leader made this statement during an election campaign at Charminar. He further stated that no one would raise a hue and cry if the renaming takes place.

Also Read Telangana polls: PM Modi to visit Karimnagar on November 27

Himanta Biswa Sarma is not the first BJP leader to promise the renaming of Hyderabad to ‘Bhagyanagar’. Previously, several BJP leaders made similar promises. Raja Singh, earlier, also claimed that the BJP would rename Hyderabad to Bhagyanagar if they came to power in Telangana.

The BJP MLA believes that Hyderabad was originally Bhagyanagar, and in 1590, Quli Qutub Shah came to the city and changed its name.

Meanwhile, the saffron party is striving to secure the maximum seats in the upcoming assembly polls in Telangana. However, pre-poll surveys suggest that the party is likely to secure only single-digit seats in the upcoming assembly polls.