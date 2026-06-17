Hyderabad: Movies are not just entertainment in India, they are an emotion. In cities like Hyderabad, theatres often turn into celebration spots during big releases. But a recent incident linked to a PVR theatre in Hyderabad has started a serious discussion among moviegoers.

What happened at PVR Hyderabad?

According to a viral post on X, a young man went to watch the movie PEDDI on June 16 night. He reportedly had a valid movie ticket, but claimed that the theatre staff stopped him at the entry gate.

The man alleged that the staff accused him of consuming alcohol and refused to allow him inside the cinema hall. He said the situation became embarrassing as the argument happened in front of other people at the mall.

Breathalyser test

As per the viral post, mall security later checked the man with a breathalyser. The result allegedly showed 0 percent alcohol, which means he was not drunk.

Even after this, the man claimed that he was still not allowed to watch the movie. He said this caused him mental harassment and he had already paid for the ticket.

Many theatres and malls have rules to stop drunk or disruptive people from entering, mainly to maintain safety and comfort for other viewers. However, this incident has raised one important question, can entry be denied only based on suspicion?

Moviegoers online feel that staff should follow a proper process before taking such action, especially when the customer has a valid ticket.

BookMyShow support response questioned

The moviegoer also claimed that he contacted BookMyShow support for help. However, according to him, the issue was not resolved properly and the call was disconnected.

This has also made people question how ticketing platforms handle customer complaints in such situations.

The incident has now become a topic of discussion on social media. Many people are asking for clear entry rules, better staff training, and respectful treatment of customers.

As of now, the claims are based on the viral X post and the man’s statement. An official response from PVR or BookMyShow is still awaited.