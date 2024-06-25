Watch: Hyderabad MP Asaduddin Owaisi raises ‘Jai Palestine’ slogan during oath

Hyderabad: All India Majlis-e-Ittehadul Muslimeen (AIMIM) chief Asaduddin Owaisi took oath as the member of parliament from Hyderabad on Tuesday, June 25. This will be Owaisi’s fifth term as an MP from the constituency.

However, this time his oath caught the attention of several people. At the end of his oath in Urdu, Asaduddin Owaisi raised “Jai Palestine” slogan alongside “Jai MIM, Jai BHIM, Jai Telangana and Takbeer Allah hu Akbar”, voicing out his consistent support for the people and struggle of Palestine.

Later, on X he said, “Sworn in as member of Lok Sabha for the fifth time. Inshallah I will continue to raise issues of India’s marginalised with sincerity.”

Sworn in as member of Lok Sabha for the fifth time. Inshallah I will continue to raise issues of India’s marginalised with sinceritypic.twitter.com/OloVk6D65B — Asaduddin Owaisi (@asadowaisi) June 25, 2024

Asaduddin Owaisi defeated BJP candidate Madhavi Latha by a large margin in the Hyderabad constituency in the just concluded Lok Sabha elections.

The AIMIM president won the election by a massive margin of 338,087 votes, which was more than his previous record.

The BJP candidate, who left no stone unturned to win the Hyderabad Lok Sabha constituency seat, secured 323,894 votes, whereas Asaduddin Owaisi secured 661,981 votes.

Meanwhile, the Congress candidate for the seat, Mohammed Waliullah Sameer, secured 62,962 votes.

Earlier, the polling in the Hyderabad seat saw a voter turnout of 48.48 percent. Among the assembly segments in the Hyderabad Lok Sabha constituency, the highest voter turnout, 54.72 percent, was seen in Goshamahal.

Asaduddin Owaisi’s fifth term in Hyderabad

The AIMIM president, who has been representing the Hyderabad Lok Sabha constituency in Parliament since 2004, won the election yesterday for the fifth time. The constituency was formerly represented by his father, Sultan Salahuddin Owaisi, from 1984 to 2004.