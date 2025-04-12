Watch: Hyderabad’s newest firefighter is a robot, can battle the hottest blaze

Hyderabad: Hyderabad’s newest firefighter is a daredevil who needs no helmet, boots or even a water break; all steel, sensors and tech-driven, a cutting-edge robot firefighter that will march into an inferno a human couldn’t go near.

Developed by France-based Shark Robotics and brought to town by Mumbai-based Shree Lalitha, this robot firefighter is built for the heat, literally.

This water beast can power through temperatures up to 900 degrees Celcius, navigate unstable structures, and get dangerously close to explosions, all while being controlled remotely. And yes, it is thermal vision equipped.

Here are the best features of this robot firefighter in Hyderabad

2,000-litre-per-minute water monitor (fog and jet? Yes, please.)

Foam-discharging powers for chemical fires

Two cameras — including a thermal one — to seek and soak the hottest spots

A 500-kg payload capacity (can literally carry your safety out)

Hot-swappable battery system for 24/7 action, no recharge naps needed

“This isn’t just a robot, but it’s a revolution in rescue,” says Dhairya Lalji from Shree Lalitha. The robot is here to ensure Hyderabad’s firefighters have some heavy-duty backup when things heat up.

The Telangana government shelled out Rs 1.5–1.6 crore for this tech beauty, a small price for high-level safety while joining an elite list of Indian cities gearing up with AI-powered fire defense.