Watch: ICC Men’s Cricket World Cup trophy displayed in Hyderabad

During the trophy tour, the ICC brought the trophy to Hyderabad.

Photo of Sameer Khan Sameer Khan Follow on Twitter |   Updated: 22nd September 2023 10:07 am IST
ICC Men's Cricket World Cup trophy in Hyderabad
ICC Men's Cricket World Cup trophy displayed in Hyderabad [Image: Twitter]

Hyderabad: The International Cricket Council (ICC) Men’s Cricket World Cup trophy was displayed at the Rajiv Gandhi International Cricket Stadium in Hyderabad on Thursday.

During the trophy tour, the ICC brought the trophy to the city.

ICC World Cup 2023 matches in Hyderabad

Meanwhile, Hyderabad is gearing up for the three ICC World Cup 2023 matches to be played in the city. The first match in the city, between Pakistan and Netherlands, will take place on October 6.

MS Education Academy

The other two matches scheduled for the city are New Zealand vs. Netherlands and Pakistan vs. Sri Lanka, which will be played on October 9 and 10 respectively.

Ahead of the matches, ICC Men’s Cricket World Cup trophy was displayed in Hyderabad.

Also Read
Hyderabad’s Milad un Nabi procession date finalised

Mohammed Siraj reclaims No. 1 spot in ODI bowling rankings

Ahead of the ICC World Cup, Mohammed Siraj, who hails from Hyderabad, reclaimed the number one spot in the ODI bowling rankings.

After his Asia Cup-winning spell of 6/21, Siraj regained the No. 1 position, which he had lost to Josh Hazlewood in March this year.

Siraj finished the tournament with 10 wickets at an average of 12.2, surpassing bowlers like Trent Boult, Rashid Khan, and Mitchell Starc in the rankings.

Photo of Sameer Khan Sameer Khan Follow on Twitter |   Updated: 22nd September 2023 10:07 am IST
Subscribe us on The Siasat Daily - Google News

Get the news updates on WhatsApp & Telegram by subscribing to our channels. For all the latest Hyderabad updates, download our app Android and iOS.

Photo of Sameer Khan

Sameer Khan

Sameer Khan is a native of Hyderabad with an M.Tech degree. He has been with Siasat since 2011. He covers stories on Hyderabad, Business, Sports and Technology.
Back to top button