Watch: ICC Men’s Cricket World Cup trophy displayed in Hyderabad

Hyderabad: The International Cricket Council (ICC) Men’s Cricket World Cup trophy was displayed at the Rajiv Gandhi International Cricket Stadium in Hyderabad on Thursday.

During the trophy tour, the ICC brought the trophy to the city.

ICC World Cup 2023 matches in Hyderabad

Meanwhile, Hyderabad is gearing up for the three ICC World Cup 2023 matches to be played in the city. The first match in the city, between Pakistan and Netherlands, will take place on October 6.

The other two matches scheduled for the city are New Zealand vs. Netherlands and Pakistan vs. Sri Lanka, which will be played on October 9 and 10 respectively.

Ahead of the matches, ICC Men’s Cricket World Cup trophy was displayed in Hyderabad.

Also Read Hyderabad’s Milad un Nabi procession date finalised

Mohammed Siraj reclaims No. 1 spot in ODI bowling rankings

Ahead of the ICC World Cup, Mohammed Siraj, who hails from Hyderabad, reclaimed the number one spot in the ODI bowling rankings.

After his Asia Cup-winning spell of 6/21, Siraj regained the No. 1 position, which he had lost to Josh Hazlewood in March this year.

Siraj finished the tournament with 10 wickets at an average of 12.2, surpassing bowlers like Trent Boult, Rashid Khan, and Mitchell Starc in the rankings.