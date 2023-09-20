Hyderabad’s Milad un Nabi procession date finalised

Hyderabad: The uncertainty over the Milad un Nabi procession in Hyderabad has come to an end as the organisers of the annual procession have finalised the date for it.

The organisers have decided to hold the procession on October 1. Every year, it is traditionally held on Rabi’ al-awwal 12, which falls on September 28 this year.

Since the Ganesh Visarjan in the city is scheduled for September 28, the organisers have decided to change the date of the Milad un Nabi procession as having two processions on the same day could potentially create opportunities for miscreants to cause disturbances.

Milad un Nabi procession will pass through many areas in Hyderabad

After reaching a consensus, the Markazi Milad Juloos Committee, which comprises several Sufi orders, dargahs, and religious figures, announced on Tuesday that the procession would take place on October 1.

The Milad un Nabi procession will commence at 12 noon from the Makkah Masjid and will pass through various historic places in Hyderabad, including Charminar, Gulzar Houz, Pathergatti, Chatta Bazaar, Purani Haveli, Etebar Chowk, and Bibi Bazaar before concluding at Moghalpura before Asr prayers.

Earlier, a delegation from the ‘Markazi Milad Juloos Committee’ had met with the Police Commissioner of Hyderabad regarding the procession in the city.

Holiday in Telangana

Although the procession is scheduled for October 1, the Telangana government has declared a holiday for Milad un Nabi on September 28. This day has been listed under ‘General Holidays’ in the Telangana State Portal Calendar for 2023.

Though the date for Milad un Nabi procession in Hyderabad has changed, it is unlikely that government may change the holiday as October 1 is Sunday.