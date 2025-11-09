Watch: ‘I’ll marry Vijay,’ reveals Rashmika Mandanna

Hyderabad: Rashmika Mandanna and Vijay Deverakonda, one of South India’s most adored on-screen and off-screen pairs, are once again making headlines. The buzz around their relationship reached new heights after reports surfaced about their secret engagement, which reportedly took place in October 2025. Fans have been going gaga over their real-life chemistry, calling them the ultimate “Leo couple” for their charming and passionate bond.

Rashmika Opens Up About Marriage Plans

Rashmika Mandanna, who is currently busy promoting her latest film The Girlfriend, recently opened up about her relationship and marriage plans during an interaction at Honest Townhall. During a fun game of “date, marry, or kill,” the actress gave an answer that sent fans into a frenzy. With a playful smile, she said, “I would probably date Naruto. Sorry, it’s not from films but Naruto is someone I’ve been obsessed with growing up. And marry, I’ll marry Vijay.” Her candid response instantly went viral, with the audience cheering and social media lighting up with excitement.

Her Love for Anime

In the same conversation, Rashmika shared her long-standing love for anime. She revealed that she grew up watching Naruto: Shippuden and has finished all 600 episodes. “I only watch anime! It’s my comfort zone,” she said, also naming Demon Slayer, Jujutsu Kaisen, Wind Breaker, and The Apothecary Diaries among her favorites.

The Engagement and Wedding Buzz

Rashmika and Vijay first met on the sets of Geetha Govindam and later reunited for Dear Comrade. Their chemistry both on and off screen sparked endless dating rumors. In 2025, reports claimed that the couple got engaged in a private ceremony, which Vijay’s team later confirmed. Since then, Rashmika has been seen wearing a beautiful engagement ring in all her appearances. Sources reveal that the couple is planning a grand wedding in February 2026, with Udaipur being one of the shortlisted venues.

When asked about her idea of love, Rashmika explained, “My type is someone who understands life deeply and stands by me in every situation. Someone who is genuinely kind and will fight a war with me or for me. I will take a bullet for him any day.” Her heartfelt words added more charm to her growing connection with Vijay.

Upcoming Projects

Despite the wedding buzz, Rashmika continues to stay focused on her work. Speaking about her new release The Girlfriend, which hit theaters on November 7, 2025, she said, “This film is like a warm hug. It’s an important story that everyone will relate to at some point in their life.” Rashmika also hinted that fans might soon see her once again as Sreevalli in Pushpa 3 and possibly in Animal2.