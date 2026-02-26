Watch: Indian expat set to fulfil dream of owning home after Rs 12 cr win in UAE Lottery

Abu Dhabi: An Indian expat is set to fulfil his long-held dream of owning a home after recently winning Dirham 5 million (Rs 12,38,34,800) in the UAE Lottery.

Murugananth Govinthan, a 42-year-old from Kanniyakumari district, Tamil Nadu, secured the prize with his first-ever ticket, which he had purchased jointly with a close friend.

In a video interview shared on Instagram by the UAE Lottery on Wednesday, February 25, shortly after his identity was revealed, Govinthan spoke about his struggles, modest beginnings in Dubai and the moment his life changed. His winning numbers were 11, 19, 28, 15, 31 and 7.

Reflecting on the journey that brought him to the United Arab Emirates (UAE), he said the past three years had been filled with responsibilities, including supporting his family and ensuring his children’s education.

“I couldn’t stop thinking about everything I’ve been through, the challenges, my marriage, my children’s education and the responsibilities on my shoulders. That’s why I came to the UAE. I didn’t expect it to happen so soon. I feel very happy,” he said.

He added that the win would enable him to build a home for his family, something he had long hoped to achieve.

“We are still living in a rented house and have always wanted to build our own home. The situation didn’t allow it earlier, but now I feel I can overcome these struggles. I consider this a great blessing from God,” he said.

UAE Lottery marks milestones since launch

The UAE Lottery, operated by The Game LLC, marked its first anniversary in November 2025 after awarding a Dh 100 million Grand Prize winner, four Dh1 million winners and more than 290 players who secured Dh 100,000 prizes through Lucky Day, Lucky Chance and scratch card games.

The weekly Lucky Day Draw, held every Saturday at 8.30 pm since November 29, 2025, offers participants a chance to win the Dh 30 million Grand Prize, along with the Dh 5 million second prize and three Lucky Chance raffle prizes worth Dh 100,000 each.