Indian expat wins USD 1 million in Dubai Duty Free draw after 17-year participation

Dubai: A 47-year-old Indian expat working at a typing centre in Dubai has won USD 1 million (Rs 9,08,95,850) in the Dubai Duty Free (DDF) Millennium Millionaire promotion.

Premadasan Makkalikkal from Kerala was announced as the latest winner in the weekly draw held on Wednesday, February 25. He secured the prize in Millennium Millionaire Series 537 with ticket number 0277, which he purchased at Terminal 2 on Sunday, February 8.

Makkalikkal has been living in the United Arab Emirates (UAE) for 23 years and has been participating in the promotion since 2008. Reacting to the win, he thanked Dubai Duty Free and said the prize would provide significant support to his family.

“Thank you very much Dubai Duty Free! This win will help us in a big way,” he said.

He is the 272nd Indian national to win the USD 1 million prize since the promotion began in 1999. Indians continue to form the largest group of participants in the Dubai Duty Free promotion.

German national also wins in weekly draw

In the same promotion, Manfred Schmidt, a 59-year-old German national based in Marktl, Germany, won USD 1 million in Millennium Millionaire Series 536 with ticket number 4142, which he purchased online on February 10. The father of one, who runs a travel business, has been taking part in the promotion for six years.

Indian expat wins BMW motorbike

In the Finest Surprise draw, Sujesh Velluva Kandy, a 41-year-old Indian expat based in Sharjah, won a BMW F 900 GS motorbike. His winning ticket number 0902 was purchased at Terminal 2 on Thursday, February 19.

Launched in 1999, the Dubai Duty Free Millennium Millionaire promotion has produced hundreds of winners worldwide. The scheme continues to attract participants from across the world, with many expatriates hoping that persistence will eventually lead to success.

