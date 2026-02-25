UAE targets unlicensed maid agencies — 12 closed

Abu Dhabi: The UAE’s Ministry of Human Resources and Emiratisation (MoHRE) has closed 12 offices involved in recruiting domestic workers without the required licences, referring the cases to the Public Prosecution in coordination with Economic Development Departments across the country.

In a statement, the MoHRE said the violations were uncovered as part of ongoing inspection campaigns aimed at regulating UAE domestic worker recruitment and ensuring compliance with labour laws. The action forms part of ongoing efforts to protect the rights of both employers and workers and enhance transparency in the sector.

300 violations recorded in 2025

The ministry revealed that around 300 violations were detected in 2025, committed by 57 domestic worker recruitment offices operating across the UAE. The offences included breaches of legal and administrative regulations governing recruitment practices.

It stressed that it will not tolerate any violations, reaffirming the readiness of its field teams and smart inspection systems to deal with non-compliant entities with firmness and transparency.

أعلنت وزارة الموارد البشرية والتوطين عن إغلاق 12 مكتباً مارس نشاط استقدام العمالة المساعدة من دون ترخيص، وإحالة ملفاتها إلى النيابة العامة بالتعاون مع دوائر التنمية الاقتصادية في الدولة، إلى جانب ضبط 300 مخالفة ارتكبها 57 مكتباً لاستقدام العمالة المساعدة خلال عام 2025.



Crackdown on illegal online recruitment

The latest enforcement action comes after authorities shut down 230 unlicensed social media accounts that were promoting domestic worker recruitment services online. Officials had warned that such platforms expose customers and workers to risks such as fraud, exploitation and lack of legal safeguards.

The ministry urged employers and residents to use only licensed recruitment offices to ensure proper contractual procedures and legal protection.

Public urged to report violations

Customers have been encouraged to report any negative or suspicious practices through the ministry’s digital platforms or by calling 80084 to enable swift legal action.

The public has also been advised to contact the call centre on 600590000 to verify the credibility of companies advertising domestic workers, particularly those operating through social media channels.