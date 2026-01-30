Hyderabad witnessed a night filled with enchanting melodies as popular singer and Indian Idol 10 winner Salman Ali performed at a packed concert at the iconic Numaish on January 28. The musical evening left visitors delighted and added a special touch to the city’s much-loved shopping extravaganza.

From romantic chartbusters such as Phir Mohabbat, Sajdaa, Gulaabi Aankhen and Aaj Kal Tere Mere Pyaar Ke Charche to classic ghazal-style melodies like Saanson Ki Maala, Salman Ali kept the crowd spellbound with his soulful voice. The audience went into a frenzy when he crooned the title track of Saiyaara, a song that remains a massive favourite among Bollywood music lovers.

Several videos from the concert have since gone viral on Instagram, capturing the energy and excitement of the night. Fans who attended the show could not stop praising the singer’s performance. One concertgoer wrote, “Can’t forget his voice.” Meanwhile, many who missed the event expressed their disappointment online, with comments such as, “Yeh kab hua?” and “Ohhh, I missed it.”

Numaish has long been known for hosting musical evenings alongside its shopping festivities. In the past, several renowned singers from the Hindi and Telugu film industries have performed here. In 2024, Bollywood singer Javed Ali had similarly enthralled visitors with his live performance.

More about Salman Ali

Salman Ali rose to fame after winning Indian Idol Season 10. He was also the first runner-up of Sa Re Ga Ma Pa L’il Champs in 2011. In 2019, he made his playback debut with the song Jai Ho from the film Satellite Shankar and later lent his voice to Awara in Dabangg 3. He has also sung the theme song for the television series Chandragupta Maurya.

Meanwhile, Numaish began on January 1, 2026, and will continue until February 15, 2026, at the Exhibition Grounds in Nampally, drawing thousands of visitors every day.