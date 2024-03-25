Watch: IPL Bhojpuri commentary sparks outrage with ‘vulgar language’

The 2024 Indian Premier League (IPL) season has begun, and yet another controversy of Bhojpuri broadcasters commentary has the entire social media debating. The fans have deemed it ‘vulgar and disrespectful’.

A video of Bhojpuri commentary from the Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR)’s recent match versus Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) at Eden Gardens has gone viral on social media, with the commentators using ‘obscene’ language. The event occurred during the penultimate over of SRH’s run chase against KKR when Heinrich Klaasen faced Mitchell Starc.

A Bhojpuri panel analyst advised Starc to bowl a wide yorker before the third ball of the over, citing Klaasen’s form. However, Satrc ended up bowling one into Klaasen’s zone from around the wicket, which the SRH batter blasted for a huge six over the mid-wicket boundary.

The Bhojpuri commentator praised Klaasen for his spectacular shot while condemning Starc’s poor delivery. However, the terms he used to characterize the scenario were not well received by supporters on social media. The clip of the statements quickly went viral on social media, with people criticizing the analyst for his vulgarity.

“Such people are defaming the entire Bhojpuri society. How are they allowed to give commentary? Singing in Bhojpuri was already obscene; now even the commentary has started becoming wrong. What image are we creating in the whole of India?” said a person reacting to the video.

This commentator must be sacked!! IPL is something mostly all family members watch on their dinner table! Such cheap commentary with double meaning lines will take the whole purpose of publicising Bhojpuri down!!



“This is shameful, in the coming times the reputation of Bhojpuri will fall further to hell due to the actions of these people making very vulgar commentaries,” added another user.