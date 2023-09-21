Watch: Israeli envoy protests during Iranian Prez’s UN speech, escorted out

He was detained for several minutes by the security outside the chamber before being released.

Photo of Sakina Fatima Sakina Fatima Follow on Twitter |   Published: 21st September 2023 11:53 am IST
Photo: Screengrab/X

Israel’s ambassador to the United Nations (UN) Gilad Erdan on Tuesday, September 19, was escorted out of the UN General Assembly for staging a protest during the speech of Iranian President Ebrahim Raisi.

In a video clip being circulated on social media platforms, Erdan is seen rising from his seat, shortly after Raisi began delivering his speech, and held up a banner of 22-year-old Iranian woman Mahsa Amini, with a caption reading, “Iranian women deserve freedom now!”

Carrying the banner, Erdan walked towards the podium where Raisi was speaking before UN security stopped him and escorted him out of the hall.

MS Education Academy

Watch the videos below here

Taking to X, formerly Twitter, Erdan wrote, “When President Raisi of Iran, the “Butcher of Tehran,” began his speech, I waved a picture of Mahsa Amini, the innocent Iranian woman who was brutally murdered by the regime one year ago for not wearing a hijab “properly.””

“I will never stop fighting for the truth and I will always expose the UN’s moral distortions. Those who roll out the red carpet for murderers and antisemites must be held accountable for their actions!,” he added.

This came just after the one-year anniversary of Amini’s death.

Amini died on September 16, 2022, after being arrested in Tehran on charges of violating the strict dress code imposed on women in the Islamic Republic.

Amini’s death sparked nationwide protests often referred to as the “Women, Life, and Freedom” protests that swept Iran for months, only subsiding in January.

