Watch: Jagan meets former Telangana CM KCR in Hyderabad

Hyderabad: Andhra Pradesh chief minister Y. S. Jagan Mohan Reddy met the former CM of Telangana, K. Chandrashekar Rao, today at the latter’s residence in Nandi Nagar, Hyderabad.

Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy visited Telangana Chief Minister K. Chandrashekar Rao (KCR) at his residence in Nandinagar. pic.twitter.com/Jpvq8eS61U — The Siasat Daily (@TheSiasatDaily) January 4, 2024

Meanwhile, YSR Telangana Party (YSRTP) leader Y.S. Sharmila on Thursday merged her party with the Congress.

Sharmila, daughter of former Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister Y. Rajasekhara Reddy, joined the Congress in the presence of AICC president Mallikarjun Kharge and top leader Rahul Gandhi.

Later, Sharmila told media persons that she was delighted to merge YSRTP with the Congress party.

Sharmila, who is the sister of Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister and YSR Congress Party (YSRCP) president Y.S. Jagan Mohan Reddy, noted that Congress is still the largest secular party of the country.