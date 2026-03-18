Watch: Jannat Zubair makes 1st appearance after scary attack

Mumbai: Days after facing a serious and distressing incident, television actress and social media influencer Jannat Zubair has made her first public appearance. The actress was recently spotted at Film City in Mumbai, where she arrived to shoot for an upcoming episode of Laughter Chefs Season 3.

However, Jannat chose to keep a low profile during her outing. Despite paparazzi waiting outside the studio, she refrained from posing for pictures. She simply waved, smiled briefly, and walked inside, avoiding any interaction.

Attack on Jannat Zubair and her brother

Earlier this week, Jannat and her younger brother Ayaan Zubair went through a terrifying ordeal on the road in Panvel, Navi Mumbai. The incident left fans deeply concerned after reports of the shocking episode surfaced online.

Addressing the situation, Jannat took to her Instagram handle to reassure her followers. In an official statement, she revealed that the siblings were subjected to a disturbing incident involving a physical assault and a brazen chase in broad daylight on a highway.

“Hi all. We would like to update everyone that Jannat and Ayaan faced a distressing experience involving physical assault and a brazen chase incident on the highway during broad daylight yesterday,” the statement read.

It further confirmed that both Jannat and Ayaan are now safe. “Currently, the investigation is ongoing, with the police authorities actively looking into the matter. Jannat and Ayaan are safe now. We truly appreciate your concern and are thankful for the constant support,” the note added.

In the caption, her team also urged fans to avoid spreading rumours or unverified information, requesting everyone to rely only on official updates.

About her career

Born in Mumbai, Jannat Zubair began her acting journey at a young age and has since become a popular face in the television industry. She is widely recognised for her roles as Kashi in Kashi – Ab Na Rahe Tera Kagaz Kora, Phulwa in Phulwa, and Pankti in Tu Aashiqui.

She made her television debut in 2008 with Chand Ke Paar Chalo and later appeared in shows like Dill Mill Gayye and Bharat Ka Veer Putra – Maharana Pratap. In 2018, she featured in the Bollywood film Hichki.

Jannat also expanded her career into films, making her Punjabi debut with Kulche Chole (2022) alongside Dilraj Grewal. In recent years, she has explored reality television as well, finishing fourth in Fear Factor: Khatron Ke Khiladi 12 in 2022. Most recently, she appeared on Prime Video’s The Traitors India, where she was eliminated on day nine.