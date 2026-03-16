Jannat Zubair faced physical assault in ‘broad daylight’, team confirms

Hyderabad: In a shocking incident, television actress and influencer Jannat Zubair and her younger brother Ayaan Zubair were subjected to a physical assault and a frightening highway chase incident in Panvel. The development, which began circulating online since Sunday night, has now been confirmed by the actress’ team through an official statement shared on social media.

According to the statement posted on Jannat Zubair’s Instagram handle, the incident took place in broad daylight, leaving the siblings shaken. However, it clarified that both Jannat and Ayaan are currently safe.

Jannat Zubair’s team confirms incident

The statement shared on the actress’ Instagram account revealed that the siblings had a distressing experience involving both physical assault and a chase on the highway. Authorities are now investigating the matter.

“Hi all, We would like to update everyone that Jannat and Ayaan faced a distressing experience involving physical assault and a brazen chase incident on the highway during broad daylight yesterday. Currently, the investigation is ongoing, with the police authorities actively looking into the matter. Jannat and Ayaan are safe now. We truly appreciate your concern and are thankful for the constant support,” the statement read.

Actress urges fans to avoid speculation

Along with the statement, Jannat also shared a message requesting fans and followers not to spread rumours about the incident. She asked people to rely only on the official update provided by her team.

“We request your trust in the update shared here. Please refrain from speculation or spreading unverified information,” she wrote in the caption.

Investigation underway

While details about the attackers or the exact circumstances surrounding the incident have not been disclosed yet, police authorities are said to be actively looking into the matter.

The update has left fans concerned, with many taking to social media to express support and relief after learning that the siblings are safe.