Watch: Jordan’s Princess Iman weds Jameel Alexander Thermiotis

Amman: The wedding of Princess Iman Bint Abdullah II with Jameel Alexander Thermiotis took place in the presence of Jordan’s King Abdullah II Ibn Al-Hussein and his wife, Queen Rania Al-Abdullah on Sunday.

The wedding took place at Beit Al Urdon Palace, the residence of King in the Dabouq neighbourhood West of Amman.

It was broadcast on official channels in Jordan and digital platforms.

The 26-year-old Princess walked down the aisle with her older brother, Crown Prince Hussein bin Abdullah, in a breathtakingly gorgeous white wedding dress featuring a full skirt, sheer lace panel, and lace sleeves.

She also wore a diamond tiara reportedly owned by her grandmother Princess Muna Al Hussein.

Twenty-eight-year-old Jameel Alexander Thermiotis wore a three-piece suit with a tie.

“Iman, I pray this next chapter in your life brings you as much joy, love, and laughter as you have brought us over the years. Congratulations to the bride and groom!” Queen Rania wrote on Instagram.

In another post, Rania wrote, “Oh God, I entrusted you with faith, a piece of my heart.”

Hussein wrote on Instagram along with photos of the ceremony, “Grateful for all the precious memories we share and overjoyed to see you celebrate your wedding today… I wish you, dear Iman and Jameel, a lifetime of blessings and happiness together.”

عناق الأميرة إيمان للملك عبد الله الثاني والملكة رانيا بعد عقد القران..

تابع #العربية_الأردن pic.twitter.com/Yjb6dVkE6b — العربية الأردن (@AlarabiyaJordan) March 12, 2023

Gulf presence

A number of Arab personalities attended the event, including the son of the Bahraini Crown Prince Sheikh Isa bin Salman bin Hamad Al Khalifa, The Chief of the Court of the Crown Prince of Bahrain Sheikh Salman bin Ahmed Al Khalifa, and member of the Executive Council of the Emirate of Abu Dhabi Sheikh Khalid bin Mohammed bin Zayed Al Nahyan.

The wife of the Egyptian President Intisar Al-Sisi, his daughter Aya Al-Sisi, the head of the Voluntary Work Center Sheikha Amthal Al-Ahmad representing the Emir of the country attended the wedding.

جانب من عقد قران الأميرة إيمان بنت عبد الله الثاني..

تابع #العربية_الأردن pic.twitter.com/AXQUiie1hW — العربية الأردن (@AlarabiyaJordan) March 12, 2023

Princess Iman’s henna ceremony

On Tuesday, the Queen held a henna ceremony for Princess Iman at the Husseiniya Palace amid traditional and popular Jordanian songs performed by the Naya band which is considered the first female band in the Kingdom.

Rania posted pictures and video clips of the event through her official Instagram account. The bride appears in her white embroidered dress designed by Jordanian designer Rima Dahbour which she decorated with a golden belt.

“The first time I held my baby girl, I knew my life would never be the same. In a week, she will be a bride. My precious Iman, I am so happy for you and so proud of everything that you are,” Queen Rania captioned the clip. The engagement was made official on July 5 last year.

About Princess Iman and Jameel Alexandre Thermiotis

Princess Iman is the second in order of the children of King Abdullah after her brother Crown Prince Hussein bin Abdullah.

Iman completed her high school studies at the International Amman Academy School (IAA) in 2014. During her academic career, she won an award in sports science and international relations.

The Princess also studied at Georgetown University in Washington, USA.

Her husband Jameel Alexandre Thermiotis was born in the Venezuelan capital, Caracas in 1994. He is of Greek descent.

Thermiotis holds a Bachelor’s degree in Business Administration from the University of Florida, USA.

After graduating from university he worked as a co-founder and partner in a financial company “Outbound Ventures”. He currently resides in New York City, USA.

The Jordanian king has four children two of the males are Hussein and Hashem, and the females are Iman and Salma.