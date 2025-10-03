Watch: Journalist Mehdi Hasan defends Hyderabadi Biryani

Hyderabad: Well-known journalist and founder of media outlet Zeteo, who has roots in Hyderabad, defended Hyderabadi Biryani while interacting with Egyptian comedian Bassem Youssef. His spirited defense of the most popular dish in the city has drawn applause from many on the internet in India.

In a reel that has now gone viral on the social media platform Instagram, Hasan is seen discussing food with Yousef. “The Turks and Indians have better food than all of you,” Hasan told the comedian, who has over the last few years become more popular for speaking up against Israel and the occupation of Palestine and violence in Gaza.

The Biryani comment drew a fun response from Youssef, who jokingly urged the audience to cancel their subscription to Zeteo.

As the conversation got heated, the journalist defended Biryani and said, “I love my Biryani so much, I have to stand up for it.” He went on to say, “Hyderabadi Biryani, Hyderabadi Biryani.”

Hasan’s instinct to defend the delicacy could have risen from the fact that he was born to Muslim parents in Hyderabad. His mother is a doctor, and his father is an engineer, both of who eventually migrated to the UK. Hasan grew up in Harrow, an area of outer North West London.