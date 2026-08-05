Watch: Just the real Jagapathi Babu at a Hyderabad supermarket

Hyderabad: Veteran Telugu actor Jagapathi Babu has left fans smiling after sharing a light-hearted vlog from a Ratnadeep Supermarket in Hyderabad. Known for his intense on-screen performances, the actor surprised everyone by showing a fun, carefree side of himself as he explored the supermarket like an ordinary shopper.

In the video, Jagapathi Babu revealed that it had been nearly 20 years since he had last visited a supermarket as a regular customer. Walking through the aisles with childlike excitement, he playfully showcased different products and interacted with shoppers.

One particular moment from the video has gone viral on social media. A young fan approached Jagapathi Babu for a selfie, and the actor happily agreed. However, just as they were about to click the picture, the child’s phone suddenly switched off.

The youngster’s disappointed expression, coupled with Jagapathi Babu’s hilarious reaction, left everyone around laughing and has become the highlight of the vlog.

Fans have flooded the comments section, praising the actor for his humility and down-to-earth nature. Many noted that despite being one of Telugu cinema’s most celebrated stars, Jagapathi Babu continues to connect with people through his simplicity and natural charm.

On the work front, Jagapathi Babu has been impressing audiences with diverse roles in his second innings. He was recently seen in Peddi as Appalasuri and also appeared in Vadala alongside actress Laya after many years. The actor will next be seen in Newton’s 3rd Law and the much-awaited Salaar Part 2: Shouryaanga Parvam.