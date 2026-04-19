Watch: Kaaba’s Kiswah raised ahead of Haj 2026

Makkah: As part of the preparations for the 1447 AH (2026) Haj season, authorities in Makkah have raised the lower portion of the Kiswah — the black silk covering of the Kaaba — by approximately three metres.

The exposed section has been covered with a white cotton cloth (Ihram), measuring 2.5 metres in width and 54 metres in length. It encircles all four sides and was installed in the early hours of Saturday, April 18.

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The work was carried out by the General Authority for the Care of the Affairs of the Two Holy Mosques. A specialised team from the King Abdul Aziz Complex completed the operation in around two hours.

A total of 34 skilled craftsmen were involved. The process included removing the lower sections of the Kiswah, detaching its base rope, rolling the fabric upwards, and reinstalling decorative lanterns over the newly covered area.

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The procedure is a standard maintenance measure. It aims to preserve the integrity of the Kiswah and prevent damage during high-density Tawaf by large numbers of pilgrims.

The authority said the process follows the highest safety and professional standards. It reflects the meticulous care devoted to maintaining the sanctity of the Grand Mosque.

Earlier, Ministry of Haj and Umrah warned pilgrims against fraudulent Haj operators and stressed that a valid Haj visa is mandatory to perform the pilgrimage.

Saudi Arabia has also announced penalties for violations of Haj rules and regulations for 2026.