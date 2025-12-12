Islamabad: It’s been a year since Kabhi Main Kabhi Tum wrapped up, yet fans are still glued to its episodes, a testament to how iconic the drama has become in the Pakistani entertainment industry. Starring the powerhouse duo Fahad Mustafa and Hania Aamir, the show not only dominated TRPs but carved a lasting emotional connection with viewers worldwide. Their electrifying chemistry as Mustafa and Sharjeena remains unmatched, still trending across fan pages even today.

Last night, those emotions resurfaced when Fahad Mustafa and Hania Aamir reunited at the 24th Lux Style Awards held in Karachi on December 11. A heartwarming video of the two sharing a warm, affectionate hug has taken over social media, instantly transporting fans back to the magic of Kabhi Main Kabhi Tum.

The night turned even more special for Hania Aamir, who took home one of the ceremony’s biggest honours, Best Actress of the Year 2025 for her powerful performance in Kabhi Main Kabhi Tum. In her heartfelt speech, she thanked the entire team and gave a special shout-out to Fahad Mustafa, calling him “one of the best people” she has ever worked with.

While fans continue to dream of seeing their favourite pair back on screen in a sequel, Fahad had already put the speculation to rest in 2024, clearly stating, “There is no chance for part 2.” But all hope isn’t lost.

Back then, he also teased something exciting: “I am also launching something with Hania Aamir, Inshallah.” This hint alone was enough to send fans into a frenzy, sparking anticipation for whatever surprise the duo has in store next.