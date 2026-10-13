Watch: Karan Wahi’s video with Shagun Sharma grabs eyeballs

Mumbai: A crowded venue, music in the background and one little gesture that stole the spotlight. Karan Wahi and Shagun Sharma have given fans something to gush over after a fan-shared clip captured a sweet moment between the television actors.

In the visuals, Karan and Shagun stand close together as they enjoy a live performance. Karan appears to lean in and plant a kiss on her forehead, a gesture that becomes the highlight of the fan post. Dressed in black, the actor stays beside a smiling Shagun while the performance continues behind them.

The person sharing the clip could barely contain their excitement. “My babies Karan and Shagun together,” reads the text over the video, followed by, “The way he kissed her on the forehead… MY HEART!” The caption ends with “No nazar please,” accompanied by heart and evil-eye emojis.

While the stage has its own action unfolding, the post puts the focus firmly on the duo’s off-stage interaction. Their comfortable equation and the affectionate gesture give the brief moment its charm.

However, the visuals alone do not establish the nature of their relationship. The shared post also offers no verified details about the date or venue, making it premature to attach a bigger story to the interaction.

For now, it is a small, sweet moment that has one fan’s heart doing all the talking.