Watch: Kartik Aaryan teaches Katrina Kaif hookstep of ‘Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3’ song

Mumbai: Euphoria gripped the IIFA stage when the stunning Katrina Kaif made a rare appearance to do the “Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2” title track’s hookstep with Bollywood heartthrob Kartik Aaryan.

In a delightful moment, Kartik took on the role of a dance instructor, teaching Katrina the iconic hook step of the song, which has been featured in the second and third installment of the horror comedy franchise. With their infectious energy and charm, the duo set the stage on fire, leaving fans in awe.

The actress looked stunning in an ivory hued outfit, while Kartik looked dapper in a classic midnight blue formal suit.

The track has been sung by Neeraj Sreedhar originally. However, the third installment had Diljit Dosanjh and international singer Pitbull lending their vocal prowess to the number.

On the film front, Kartik is set to share screen with actress Sreeleela in an yet-untitled upcoming movie.

The film is a musical helmed by director Anurag Basu, and is touted to be an intense love story. The first look of the film was unveiled on February 15, and it shows Kartik in a rugged look with thick stubble and ruffled hair as he plays the guitar in a concert while smoking a cigarette.

The film is a heart-wrenching love saga that explores the depths of love, longing, and destiny.

The film is presented by Gulshan Kumar & T-Series. The music of the film is composed by Pritam, and the film is produced by Bhushan Kumar and Krishan Kumar.

Kartik has also bagged a Dharma Productions project after his fallout with Bollywood multi-hyphenate Karan Johar.

Meanwhile, Katrina was last seen in the 2024 mystery thriller film “Merry Christmas” by Sriram Raghavan. The film, a Hindi-Tamil bilingual also stars Vijay Sethupathi, alongside Ashwini Kalsekar, Luke Kenny, and Pari Maheshwari Sharma . The basic plot of the film was based on Frédéric Dard’s French novel Le Monte-charge.