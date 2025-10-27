Hyderabad: Katrina Kaif, one of Bollywood’s most popular actresses, has ruled the silver screen with her stunning looks, graceful performances, and blockbuster hits like Ek Tha Tiger, Zindagi Na Milegi Dobara, and Bang Bang. Known for her charm and professionalism, Katrina has built an incredible journey from a newcomer to one of India’s biggest stars.

Katrina Kaif’s Throwback Fevicol Ad

Did you know that before entering Bollywood, Katrina Kaif appeared in a Fevicol commercial? The ad, which aired back in 2002, has resurfaced on social media and is going viral again. Long before Kareena Kapoor Khan danced to Fevicol Sein Dabangg 2, Katrina had already endorsed the iconic brand.

In the ad, Katrina looks modern and stylish, wearing a white top, short skirt, and a blue scarf. This was before her debut film Boom, and she was already making waves in the modeling world. Fans are amazed at how youthful and gorgeous she looked even back then.

The Story of the Ad

Set in a typical Indian railway scene, the ad shows a newlywed couple traveling on a train. The husband becomes mesmerized by a beautiful woman, played by Katrina Kaif, sitting nearby. He daydreams about her calling him closer with her dupatta, but his fantasy turns hilarious when he realizes he is stuck because of Fevicol! The ad ends with a funny twist that still makes viewers smile.

The Fevicol ad, believed to be directed by Rajkumar Hirani, has become a nostalgic favorite among 90’s kids. Many viewers didn’t realize it featured Katrina Kaif until now.

Today, as she continues her successful career and was last seen in Merry Christmas (2024) opposite Vijay Sethupathi.