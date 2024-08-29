Watch: Kavitha meets KCR after her release from jail

Erravalli: Bharat Rashtra Samithi leader K Kavitha on Thursday met her father and former Telangana Chief Minister, K Chandrashekar Rao in Eravalli.

This was the first meeting of Kavitha with KCR after being released from jail.

The Supreme Court granted her bail in the alleged ‘excise policy case’ filed by the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) and the Enforcement Directorate (ED). She walked out of Tihar jail on Tuesday after the court’s order.

Kavitha on Wednesday said that history has time and again proved that truth will prevail.

“History has time and again proved that truth will prevail. Even in my case, history repeated itself – truth will prevail, justice will prevail and we will continue to fight politically and legally. We will go to people and we will fight…India has always stood firmly with justice and truth and I am very confident that in my case I will come out very clean,” she said.

The top court also imposed various conditions against Kavitha, including not tampering with evidence or influencing witnesses in the matter. The top court directed her to furnish a bail bond of Rs 10 lakh each in both CBI and ED cases.

The top court also directed her to surrender her passport. The top court noted that Kavitha is behind bars for five months and the trial will take a long time to complete as there are 493 witnesses and many documents. The SC noted that the reliance is on the statements of the co-accused, who have been granted pardon and made an approver.

The ED and the CBI had alleged that irregularities were committed while modifying the excise policy, undue favours were extended to licence holders, the licence fee was waived or reduced and the L-1 licence was extended without the competent authority’s approval.