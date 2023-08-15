Watch: KCR hoists national flag at Golconda Fort for 10th time

Hyderabad: Telangana Chief Minister K. Chandrashekar Rao unfurled the national flag at Golconda Fort on the occasion of Independence Day on Tuesday. This is the 10th time he hoisted the flag at this historic monument.

Following the flag hoisting, he addressed the people of Telangana.

Yesterday, Chief Secretary Santhi Kumari visited Golkonda Fort to inspect the preparations being made for the Independence Day celebrations.

Earlier, the Hyderabad Traffic Police issued an advisory regarding the Independence Day celebrations at Rani Mahal Lawns, Golconda Fort. This advisory outlines the areas where traffic restrictions and diversions will be put in place to ensure smooth vehicular movement. The restrictions will be effective on August 15 from 7 am to 12 noon.

G. Sudheer Babu, IPS, Additional Commissioner of Police, Traffic, Hyderabad, stated that the road from Ramdevguda to Golconda Fort will be closed for general vehicular traffic from 7 am to 12 noon on August 15.