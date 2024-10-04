Watch: Khamenei delivers first sermon in 5 yrs, leads prayers amid Israel threat

The Islamic Republic of Iran’s supreme leader, Ayatollah Ali Khamenei, delivered a Friday sermon and led a prayer with a large congregation in Tehran for the first time in five years amid threats of attack from Israel. The leader began the sermon by reciting Quran verses and declared the day as “Victory Friday.”

The sermon of October 4, comes after Iran launched substantial missile attacks on Israel in retaliation to the recent assassination of prominent figures from the Iranian-backed resistance group Hezbollah, including chief Hassan Nasrallah, in an Israeli airstrike.

In an unusual bid to call for support from Arabic-speaking and Muslim countries, Khamenei spoke in parts of his speech in Arabic. He emphasized the ongoing struggle for the liberation of Palestine, invoking the sacrifices of resistance groups. He stated that the “martyrs” have paved the way towards al-Quds (Jerusalem), which is the third holy site of Islam after Makkah and Madinah.

His speech included themes of the defence against Israel and the unity of Muslim countries, which strengthens Iran’s position as the leader of the opposition to what it considers oppression by Israel and its allies, hinting at the USA and the UK.

Khamenei’s sermon also focused on Iran’s defensive power as well as its stance to continue supporting its allies such as Hamas and Hezbollah which is central to Iran’s regional policy.

The Supreme leader Khamenei reaffirmed his assertion that the recent missile strikes were not only a demonstration of power but also a signal of Iran’s preparedness to protect its interests and those of its friends and allies from threats emanating from the Zionists and America.

Amid his sermon speech, a powerful moment unfolded as thousands of attendees passionately chanted ‘Oh leader, may your guidance last, may you be safe, your leadership is the best,’ expressing their loyalty to the leader and the country’s decision.

Iran, Israel war

In relation to Israel’s attack on Hezbollah strongholds leading to the death of chief Hassan Nasrallah, Iran launched several hundreds of ballistic missiles at Israel, targeting Mosaad headquarters and other important locations.

The attacks escalated tensions in the region, with Israel issuing a stern warning in response.

Israeli officials have vowed to take decisive action, stating that retaliation will occur “at a place and time of our choosing.” According to reports, Israel plans to target Iran’s oil reserves and nuclear sites. However, the US has outrightly stated that it will not back Israel in targeting Iran’s nuclear power.