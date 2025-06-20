Mumbai: It’s always a treat for fans when the three Khans of Bollywood — Shah Rukh Khan, Salman Khan, and Aamir Khan come together under one roof. Over the years, we’ve seen them support each other, especially when it comes to promoting films. And last night was no different.

On Thursday, Aamir Khan hosted a special screening of his much-anticipated film Sitaare Zameen Par in Mumbai. The premiere turned into a star-studded affair with several Bollywood celebrities in attendance. What caught everyone’s attention though was the presence of Shah Rukh Khan and Salman Khan, who showed up in style to support Aamir.

Videos from the event have been doing rounds on social media, showing Shah Rukh warmly greeting Aamir and the 10 debutants of the film. He looked dashing in a black jacket, cargo jeans, a cap and shades keeping it casual yet effortlessly stylish.

Exclusive Shah Rukh Khan having fun with the cast of #SitaareZameenPar . pic.twitter.com/wMkl523rio — Aamir Khan (@AAMIRSRKs45) June 19, 2025

Salman, too, made heads turn in an all-black outfit. The superstar posed with Aamir for the paparazzi and was seen sharing a light-hearted conversation with his longtime friend.

But amidst all the excitement, one thing that left fans and paps slightly disappointed was the fact that the iconic trio — SRK, Salman and Aamir didn’t pose together. That legendary frame was definitely missed. While they may not have shared the same frame this time, just their presence at the same event was enough to light up the evening for Bollywood buffs!