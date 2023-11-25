Watch: KTR assures ‘Praja Darbar’ in next term

Hyderabad: KT Rama Rao, Miniter for MA&UD revealed plans for conducting a Praja Darbar (public court) during their upcoming term soon after Congress pledges to revive this practice. Emphasizing the importance of delivering services, he expressed the need to be visible and truthful when addressing public needs.

As part of its election promises, the Congress party has pledged to revive the daily ‘Praja Darbar’ tradition at the Chief Minister’s camp office. This practice, reminiscent of former Congress CM YS Rajasekhara Reddy’s tenure in united Andhra Pradesh, involved holding a ‘court’ at the camp office in Hyderabad for a brief period each morning.

KTR criticized the common practice among parties of setting up committees for candidate selection, stating that despite claims of democracy, decisions often rest with one person.

He acknowledged the public’s impatience and stressed the government’s responsibility to address it promptly.

Reflecting on the challenges faced before the formation of Telangana, KTR mentioned issues such as farmer and weaver suicides, water scarcity, and power crises.

He highlighted the government’s commitment to resolving challenges and meeting public expectations.