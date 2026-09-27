Watch: KTR joins fans to watch Nani’s The Paradise in Hyderabad

Hyderabad: Moviegoers at Sudarshan 35MM had a familiar face among them as K. T. Rama Rao (KTR) joined fans to watch Nani’s The Paradise. The BRS working president’s theatre outing also carries an interesting connection: the film features a character whose appearance resembles his father, former Telangana Chief Minister K. Chandrashekar Rao (KCR).

Visuals shared by the Instagram account ‘ktrnews’ show KTR seated among the audience, watching the screen intently. Dressed in a white shirt, he appears engrossed in the film while fellow moviegoers surround him. The accompanying caption identifies the venue as Sudarshan 35MM.

Earlier on Saturday, September 26, KTR had announced his movie plans on X. He said he was returning to a theatre after several years and described Nani as one of his favourite actors, while praising director Srikanth Odela’s talent. His appearance at the screening followed that announcement.

The KCR connection in The Paradise

Priyadarshi plays MLA Shankaranna in the film, with the character’s look and mannerisms drawing comparisons to KCR. The resemblance gives KTR’s visit an added connection beyond his admiration for Nani.

Within the story, Shankaranna engages with the Savaari community and promises dignity and a better life. While the character carries recognisable political references, the narrative belongs to the fictional world created by Srikanth Odela.

For now, the visuals capture KTR’s experience as a member of the audience. They do not establish his verdict on the film or his response to the character resembling his father, leaving his post-screening take as the next update to watch for.