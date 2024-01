Hyderabad: Bharat Rashtra Samithi (BRS) working president KT Rama Rao took an auto ride home in Jubilee Hills on Saturday, January 27.

A video auto ride shared on X.com shows KTR’s journey from Yusuf Guda to Telangana Bhavan. In the video, Jubilee Hills MLA Maganti Gopinath is seen sharing the front seat with the driver.

Also Read Telangana: More auto drivers die of suicide since launch of Mahalaxmi scheme

The security vehicle tailed them in another auto.