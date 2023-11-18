Watch: KTR visits Shadab Hotel, Famous Ice Cream in Hyderabad

Hyderabad: BRS working president KT Rama Rao made a quick stop at Shadab Hotel in the Old City, to the sweet surprise of Hyderabadis feasting on delicious food at the restaurant on Friday night.

Amid campaigning for the ensuing Telangana Assembly Elections, the minister visited the age-old and popular hotel in Hyderabad and feasted on its delicacy-the Hyderabadi biryani.

He also visited the Famous Ice cream at the Mozamjahi Market.

The minister participated in road shows organized in Jubilee Hills and Khairatabad in Hyderabad on Friday and is set to partake in two more in Nampally and Secunderabad today.

A large crowd, especially youngsters, eagerly gathered to meet the minister, take selfies, and engage in candid conversations.

Few more glimpses from last night! pic.twitter.com/MC5UlZTK5I — KTR (@KTRBRS) November 18, 2023

The minister who is busy with road shows and public meetings as part of the elections has been spotted in the crowded yet most popular places in Hyderabad in the past week.

He also visited the Niloufer cafe at Lakdikapul a few days back and tasted the famous ‘Niloufer ki chai’ and bun maska. He also interacted with the media alongside informal conversations with people present in the cafe.