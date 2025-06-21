Watch: Kuberaa celebrations in Hyderabad, Nagarjuna arrives in style

Hyderabad: After a long time, a Tollywood film has brought back the full-house energy to theatres across the country by collecting Rs. 13 crore on Day 1.
Directed by Sekhar Kammula, Kuberaa stars two big names Dhanush and Nagarjuna. Their combo has created huge buzz. Dhanush’s strong Tamil fan base and Nagarjuna’s popularity in Telugu states helped the film pull big crowds right from morning shows.
Nagarjuna Celebrates with Fans
On day two in Hyderabad, the “Kuberaa” team—Sekhar Kammula, Dhanush, and Nagarjuna—hit a success celebration with fans and media. Nagarjuna cut the cake and stunned everyone by revealing his role as “Deepak” is central—“Kuberaa is Deepak’s film,” he declared. He shared that his character has three dynamic shades and layers that evolve until the very end—and even joked that when he first heard the script, it felt like his story.
The response in Andhra Pradesh and Telangana has been amazing, with Hyderabad night shows reaching 88% occupancy and an overall 57% across Telugu states. With this kind of start, the film is expected to cross Rs. 40 crore by the weekend!