Watch: Kuwait releases footage of Iranian strike on airport

Kuwait City: Kuwait’s Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA) has released surveillance footage showing the moment a drone struck Terminal 1 at Kuwait International Airport, killing an Indian national and injuring 63 others.

The video, published on Thursday, June 4, combines recordings from several CCTV cameras and captures the impact on the passenger terminal. The strike is followed by a powerful explosion, with sections of the roof giving way as smoke fills the area and travellers rush to safety.

Also Read Iran denies Kuwait airport strike, blames US Patriot missile

Sharing the footage on X, the DGCA said it showed “the first moments following the brutal Iranian drone attack on Terminal 1 (T1) at Kuwait International Airport on 3 June 2026, which resulted in loss of life, serious injuries, and extensive material damage.”

Watch the video here

Kuwait released footage saying Iranian drone strike on Terminal 1 at Kuwait International Airport. Authorities said the attack killed one person, injured dozens and caused significant damage, while Iran's IRGC claimed the destruction was caused by a wayward US Patriot missile,… pic.twitter.com/14Jn6nGlXu — The Siasat Daily (@TheSiasatDaily) June 4, 2026

Services resume after inspections

Airport authorities temporarily halted flight operations while engineers and emergency personnel assessed the condition of affected facilities.

Air traffic resumed later after safety checks were completed and operational requirements were met, according to civil aviation officials.

Prime Minister Sheikh Ahmad Abdullah Al Ahmad Al Sabah visited the airport to review the damage and receive updates on restoration work.

Dispute over responsibility

Kuwait has accused Iran of carrying out the attack on civilian infrastructure.

Iran’s Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC) denied involvement, with spokesman Brigadier General Hossein Mohebi saying a review found no evidence that Iranian forces had targeted the airport.

Also Read Indian killed in Iranian drone attack on Kuwait airport

Iranian officials argued that the damage may have been caused by a malfunctioning US-made Patriot interceptor missile or debris generated during air defence operations.

The United States rejected that explanation, with US Central Command maintaining that Iranian drones struck the airport.

Regional reactions

The incident prompted condemnation from several Gulf and Arab states, which voiced support for Kuwait and called for restraint amid heightened regional tensions.

Investigations into the attack remain ongoing as authorities continue efforts to restore affected areas of the airport.