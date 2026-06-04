Iran denies Kuwait airport strike, blames US Patriot missile

Tehran: Iran’s Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC) has denied responsibility for the attack on Kuwait International Airport, claiming that damage to the passenger terminal was caused by a malfunctioning US-made Patriot missile interceptor.

The statement came after Kuwaiti authorities accused Iran of carrying out an attack that killed an Indian national, injured 63 people and temporarily disrupted airport operations.

Also Read One killed as Iran strikes Kuwait airport terminal

IRGC rejects allegations

IRGC spokesperson Brigadier General Hossein Mohebbi said on Wednesday, June 3, that an internal investigation found that the force’s Aerospace Division had not targeted the airport, Press TV reported.

He claimed the damage resulted from a Patriot interceptor that fell onto the terminal after failing to intercept Iranian missiles.

According to Mohebbi, the incident was caused by a malfunction within the US-made defence system rather than a direct Iranian strike.

Iran cites retaliation against US military assets

Earlier on Wednesday, the IRGC announced missile and drone attacks on American military facilities in the Gulf region, including a US base in Kuwait and the headquarters of the US Fifth Fleet in Bahrain.

Tehran said the operation was launched in response to a US strike on an Iranian communications facility on Qeshm Island.

The attacks marked another escalation in the growing confrontation between Iran and the United States.

US rejects Tehran’s explanation

The United States disputed the Iranian account of the airport incident.

US Central Command (CENTCOM) described Iran’s claim as false and maintained that Iranian forces were responsible for the strike on the civilian airport.

Washington said the attack was deliberate and rejected assertions that a Patriot interceptor had caused the destruction.

🚫CLAIM: Iran claimed today that it did not attack the passenger terminal at Kuwait International Airport and damage was instead caused by a U.S. missile interceptor. Totally FALSE.



✅TRUTH: Iran struck the civilian airport with drones in a deliberate, calculated, and… pic.twitter.com/OVrzeDibQl — U.S. Central Command (@CENTCOM) June 3, 2026

Kuwait condemns attack

Kuwait’s Ministry of Defence said missiles and drones were used in the assault, causing extensive damage to the airport terminal.

Airport operations were suspended for several hours before services resumed following safety inspections.

The strike has prompted strong condemnation from Kuwaiti authorities, who have accused Iran of targeting civilian infrastructure.

Diplomatic tensions deepen

Meanwhile, Kuwait summoned Iran’s chargé d’affaires to deliver an official protest over the incident. Authorities also ordered two Iranian diplomats to leave the country within 24 hours.