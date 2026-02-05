Mumbai: Hollywood actor Timothee Chalamet has found himself at the centre of online speculation after a video showing him leaving a Paris hotel with a woman went viral on social media. The woman was later identified as French-Romanian actress Anamaria Vartolomei, sparking rumours that the actor may have cheated on his girlfriend, Kylie Jenner.
Timothee Chalamet was in Paris to attend the premiere and after-party of his Oscar-nominated film Marty Supreme. A viral post on X claimed that the pair appeared startled when they noticed cameras and allegedly attempted to avoid being photographed by returning to their hotel with heavy security.
However, fans were quick to counter the allegations, sharing videos that showed the two actors leaving the venue along with a group of friends and security personnel. Other clips also surfaced showing Timothee returning to the hotel alone, suggesting the situation may have been misrepresented.
The rumours have triggered mixed reactions online, with some defending Kylie Jenner and others calling out the misleading nature of the viral screenshots.
Kylie Jenner and Timothee Chalamet began dating in 2023 and have largely kept their relationship private. He recently gave Kylie a rare public mention during his acceptance speeches at the 2026 Golden Globes and Critics Choice Awards.
Neither Timothee nor Kylie has commented on the viral claims so far.