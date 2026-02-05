Mumbai: Hollywood actor Timothee Chalamet has found himself at the centre of online speculation after a video showing him leaving a Paris hotel with a woman went viral on social media. The woman was later identified as French-Romanian actress Anamaria Vartolomei, sparking rumours that the actor may have cheated on his girlfriend, Kylie Jenner.

Timothee Chalamet was in Paris to attend the premiere and after-party of his Oscar-nominated film Marty Supreme. A viral post on X claimed that the pair appeared startled when they noticed cameras and allegedly attempted to avoid being photographed by returning to their hotel with heavy security.

Timothee Chalamet who is currently in a long-term relationship with entrepreneur and reality television personality Kylie Jenner was spotted with who looks like the French-Romanian actress Anamaria Vartolomei in Paris.



The pair had suddenly realized they were being filmed as…

However, fans were quick to counter the allegations, sharing videos that showed the two actors leaving the venue along with a group of friends and security personnel. Other clips also surfaced showing Timothee returning to the hotel alone, suggesting the situation may have been misrepresented.

you're such a freak and the way you've purposely taken this shady screenshot…here's the pap who took this vid and he's clearly seen going out with so many friends in public

He left the hotel alone. Stop spreading fake shit for clicks

The rumours have triggered mixed reactions online, with some defending Kylie Jenner and others calling out the misleading nature of the viral screenshots.

My girl Kylie doesn't deserve this smh

The way they both spot the cameras at the same time and she instantly falls behind him as if they weren't even together. A match made in heaven.

Kylie Jenner and Timothee Chalamet began dating in 2023 and have largely kept their relationship private. He recently gave Kylie a rare public mention during his acceptance speeches at the 2026 Golden Globes and Critics Choice Awards.

Neither Timothee nor Kylie has commented on the viral claims so far.