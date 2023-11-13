Watch: Lebanon seizes 800 kgs of Kuwait-bound narcotics

The authorities in Lebanon seized about 800 kilograms of drugs that were on their way to Kuwait, the Kuwait News Agency (KUNA) reported.
The move came as part of joint intensive security cooperation between the Kuwaiti and Lebanese ministries of interior.
In a statement, the Kuwaiti Interior Ministry said that the drugs were “professionally concealed in wooden artistic models hidden inside a bulletproof box so that it would not be discovered by inspection devices.”
The shipment was intended to be “smuggled to Kuwait by first sending it from Lebanon to the Netherlands,” the ministry said.
After receiving information from the General Administration of Narcotics in Kuwait, the relevant security services in Lebanon successfully intercepted the shipment before it could be exported to Kuwait.
The ministry added that “one of those involved in the smuggling operation” had been arrested, while “work is underway to arrest others.”
In September, the Kuwaiti Interior Ministry arrested a gang of eight individuals, including a Kuwaiti citizen and five Asian nationals, attempting to smuggle 140 kilograms of narcotic cannabis and 50,000 Captagon pills.
Kuwait imposes severe penalties on drug dealers, often leading to severe punishments such as death and life imprisonment.