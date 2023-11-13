Association of Muslim Professionals to hold talent search exam

Hyderabad: The Association of Muslim Professionals (AMP) has invited registrations for the National Talent Search (NTS) 2023 examination for school and college students across India, scheduled for Saturday, November 25.

This initiative, launched by AMP along with the India Zakkat Foundation for the fourth year in a row, is to help students in enhancing their skills, increasing awareness, and fostering competitiveness.

This year, over one lakh students from more than 5,000 schools, 1,500 colleges, and 700 districts across India are expected to participate in India’s biggest talent search exam.

Details for National Talent Search 2023

Who are eligible?

Senior/Degree Colleges (Undergraduates)

Junior/Intermediate Colleges (XI & XII)

Schools (VIII, IX & X)

NIOS, ITI, Diploma students

Madrasa students between ages 13 to 15 years can also participate

Examination details

Exam date— Saturday, November 25

Last date of registration— Monday, November 20

Examination mode and timings

The AMP NTS will be conducted online and offline this year, offering candidates the opportunity to compete at over 300 centers across India.

Timings— 11 am to 12:30 pm

How to register?

Step 1— Download the AMP World application from Google Play store

Step 2— Register with mobile number

Step 3— Register with personal details

Step 4— Register for NTS by filling the form at the Student’s Registration tab

Syllabus for NTS 2023

Benefits and rewards

Scholarships for top 500 plus students worth more than Rs 10 crore

Top 500 plus performers at AMP-NTS 2023 will receive scholarships ranging from 50 percent to 100 percent for IIT-JEE/NEET coaching from top Indian institutes as training partners.

The scholarship selection process involves a physical test, counseling, and other parameters.

Financial support for top 200 needy students

AMP will guide deserving and needy students to apply for funds through its Crowdfunding platform – IndiaZakat.com.

All Participants will be awarded e-certificates

Cash rewards

Rs 30,000 for 1st place winners

Rs 20,000 for 2nd place winners

Rs 10,000 for 3rd place winners

Rs 2,000 for 4th to 10th place winners

Rs 1,000 for 11th to 50th place winners

Rs 1,000 for each state topper

AMP, founded in 2007 by Aamir Edresy, is a volunteer organization promoting socio-economic empowerment and development of Muslims in India and 16 other countries, with over 100 cities.