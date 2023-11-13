Association of Muslim Professionals to hold talent search exam

Hyderabad: The Association of Muslim Professionals (AMP) has invited registrations for the National Talent Search (NTS) 2023 examination for school and college students across India, scheduled for Saturday, November 25.
This initiative, launched by AMP along with the India Zakkat Foundation for the fourth year in a row, is to help students in enhancing their skills, increasing awareness, and fostering competitiveness.
This year, over one lakh students from more than 5,000 schools, 1,500 colleges, and 700 districts across India are expected to participate in India’s biggest talent search exam.
Details for National Talent Search 2023
Who are eligible?
- Senior/Degree Colleges (Undergraduates)
- Junior/Intermediate Colleges (XI & XII)
- Schools (VIII, IX & X)
- NIOS, ITI, Diploma students
- Madrasa students between ages 13 to 15 years can also participate
Examination details
- Exam date— Saturday, November 25
- Last date of registration— Monday, November 20
Examination mode and timings
The AMP NTS will be conducted online and offline this year, offering candidates the opportunity to compete at over 300 centers across India.
- Timings— 11 am to 12:30 pm
How to register?
- Step 1— Download the AMP World application from Google Play store
- Step 2— Register with mobile number
- Step 3— Register with personal details
- Step 4— Register for NTS by filling the form at the Student’s Registration tab
Syllabus for NTS 2023
Benefits and rewards
- Scholarships for top 500 plus students worth more than Rs 10 crore
- Top 500 plus performers at AMP-NTS 2023 will receive scholarships ranging from 50 percent to 100 percent for IIT-JEE/NEET coaching from top Indian institutes as training partners.
- The scholarship selection process involves a physical test, counseling, and other parameters.
- Financial support for top 200 needy students
- AMP will guide deserving and needy students to apply for funds through its Crowdfunding platform – IndiaZakat.com.
- All Participants will be awarded e-certificates
Cash rewards
- Rs 30,000 for 1st place winners
- Rs 20,000 for 2nd place winners
- Rs 10,000 for 3rd place winners
- Rs 2,000 for 4th to 10th place winners
- Rs 1,000 for 11th to 50th place winners
- Rs 1,000 for each state topper
AMP, founded in 2007 by Aamir Edresy, is a volunteer organization promoting socio-economic empowerment and development of Muslims in India and 16 other countries, with over 100 cities.