Watch: Leopard sighted near Srisailam Temple in Andhra Pradesh

Hyderabad: A leopard was sighted near the Srisailam Temple in Andhra Pradesh on Sunday, January 5, entering the chief priest’s residence.

Following the sighting, the Srisailam police and the temple authorities urged people to be vigilant against the big cat, especially during the night.

A video of the leopard roaming inside the chief priest’s house was captured on CCTV.

In September 2024, a leopard was spotted near Srivari Mettu, the foot trail of the Tirumala Temple, Tirupati. The wild animal was caught on CCTV footage chasing street dogs.

On the sight of the leopard, the security guard on duty locked himself in a security control room for his safety and alerted the forest officials.