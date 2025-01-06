Watch: Leopard sighted near Srisailam Temple in Andhra Pradesh

In September 2024, a leopard was spotted near Srivari Mettu, the foot trail of the Tirumala Temple, Tirupati.

Photo of Mohammed Baleegh Mohammed Baleegh Follow on Twitter |   Posted by Mohammed Baleegh  |   Published: 6th January 2025 1:01 pm IST
Watch: Leopard sighted near Srisailam Temple in Andhra Pradesh
Leopard enters the chief priest house in Srisailam

Hyderabad: A leopard was sighted near the Srisailam Temple in Andhra Pradesh on Sunday, January 5, entering the chief priest’s residence.

Following the sighting, the Srisailam police and the temple authorities urged people to be vigilant against the big cat, especially during the night.

Also Read
Video: Leopard sparks fear in Tirupati temple’s foot trails

A video of the leopard roaming inside the chief priest’s house was captured on CCTV.

In September 2024, a leopard was spotted near Srivari Mettu, the foot trail of the Tirumala Temple, Tirupati. The wild animal was caught on CCTV footage chasing street dogs.

On the sight of the leopard, the security guard on duty locked himself in a security control room for his safety and alerted the forest officials.

Tags
Photo of Mohammed Baleegh Mohammed Baleegh Follow on Twitter |   Posted by Mohammed Baleegh  |   Published: 6th January 2025 1:01 pm IST

Stay updated with our WhatsApp & Telegram by subscribing to our channels. For all the latest Andhra Pradesh updates, download our app Android and iOS.

Back to top button