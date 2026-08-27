Watch: Lightning hits Makkah Clock Tower as pilgrims pray in rain

Makkah: A video showing a lightning strike at Makkah’s iconic Clock Tower went viral across social media platforms as thunderstorms and rain swept across the holy city on Wednesday evening, August 26.

The lightning strike was captured by photographer Youssef Bajjash, whose images and footage showed the bolt cutting through the dark sky before appearing to strike the towering landmark.

In a post on X, Bajjash shared the footage, describing the experience as “an unforgettable night of lightning and thunder”.

البرق المتصاعد .. ليلة لا تتكرر ⚡️ ⛈️

لحظة واحدة… ⚡️

صورتها بـ DJI Osmo Pocket 4.

Shot on DJI Osmo Pocket 4@DJI#DJI #DJIPocket pic.twitter.com/b8T6exG927 — يوسف بجّاش Youssef Bajjash (@youssef_bajjash) August 26, 2026

Saudi astronomer Mulham Hindi also took to X to share images and videos of the weather activity, noting that August and September are among the months typically associated with thunderstorms in Makkah and western Saudi Arabia.

Footage released by the Saudi Press Agency (SPA) showed worshippers and Umrah pilgrims performing Isha prayers in the rain at the Grand Mosque, while the Emirate of Makkah Region shared videos capturing lightning across the city’s skyline.

وميض البرق في سماء مكة المكرمة ⚡️



🎥 محمد الهذلي pic.twitter.com/dHWprZeTer — إمارة منطقة مكة المكرمة (@makkahregion) August 26, 2026

Standing at around 601 metres, the Clock Tower is one of the tallest structures in the region, making it a prominent feature during thunderstorms and periods of heightened electrical activity.

Weather alerts issued in Makkah

Earlier on Wednesday, the National Center for Meteorology issued a red alert for expected heavy rain in parts of the Makkah region. Saudi Civil Defense urged the public to exercise caution, follow official safety instructions and avoid water bodies, valley bottoms and dams.

On Thursday, August 27, the meteorological centre issued another alert for moderate rainfall in Makkah and Al-Jumum Governorate. The warning covered strong winds, reduced horizontal visibility, hail, thunderstorms and the possibility of flash floods, with the weather conditions expected to continue until 8 pm.

Residents and visitors in affected areas were advised to avoid valleys and flood channels and stay away from open spaces during thunderstorms.