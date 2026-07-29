Watch: Mahesh Babu, Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas spotted in Gachibowli

Nick recently arrived in Hyderabad with Priyanka and their daughter, Malti Marie

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Mahesh Babu and Priyanka Chopra at a public event in Gachibowli.
Instagram - Mahesh Babu & Priyanka Chopra Jonas

Hyderabad: Hyderabad witnessed a star-studded moment as Priyanka Chopra, Nick Jonas and Mahesh Babu were spotted together at AMB Cinemas in Gachibowli.

The trio was papped while leaving the venue, with Nick seen making his way towards the car amid tight security. The unexpected sighting quickly grabbed attention, particularly because Priyanka and Mahesh are currently working together in SS Rajamouli’s much-awaited film, Varanasi.

Nick recently arrived in Hyderabad with Priyanka and their daughter, Malti Marie. While Priyanka is in the city for the film’s shoot, it looks like the family managed to squeeze in some downtime with her co-star.

Subhan Bakery

It remains unclear whether the stars watched a film or attended a private screening at the multiplex. However, spotting Priyanka, Nick and Mahesh under the same roof was enough to set social media buzzing.

Varanasi marks Priyanka’s big return to Indian cinema and her first collaboration with Mahesh Babu and Rajamouli. With the actress back in Hyderabad and shooting underway, excitement around the ambitious project is only getting louder.

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Sardar Sarabjoth Singh

I’m Sardar Sarabjoth Singh - Sarab, a Canada-based entertainment journalist with a BA in Journalism and Psychology. I cover films, television, celebrities, pop culture and internet trends.
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