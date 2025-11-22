Watch: Mahira Khan breaks down in tears on stage in Dubai

Hyderabad: Pakistani superstar Mahira Khan was left teary-eyed during the Dubai promotions of her upcoming film Neelofar, after co-star Fawad Khan unexpectedly opened up about one of the most challenging phases of his life.

The iconic Humsafar duo, reunited once again for Neelofar, were interacting with fans and media on Friday when Fawad, known for being guarded and deeply private nature, shared a rare, vulnerable moment.

“I’ve always had love and ups,” he began softly. “But maybe I wasn’t able to show it so much. In the last few years, it hasn’t been so rosy. I’ve seen quite a few downs and there’s no secret about it. I’m thankful to the handful of people who’ve stood by me… thank you. Honestly, I am very grateful,” Fawad expressed in a video that is now going viral on Instagram.

The confession left Mahira visibly emotional. Wiping tears, she said, “Your words really hit me. I don’t know what to say, but I can vouch that this has been one of the most challenging films of ours, more for Fawad.”

Their bond, built over more than a decade, from Humsafar to The Legend of Maula Jatt and now Neelofar felt deeper and more real than any on-screen chemistry.

Written and directed by Ammar Rasool, Neelofar stars Fawad Khan, Mahira Khan and Madiha Imam, with Fawad also serving as co-producer. The romantic drama marks the pair’s third collaboration and is among Pakistan’s most awaited film releases. It is set to hit the screens on November 28.